Dozens of students, parents and teachers turned out this morning to rally support for the Riverhead Central School District’s proposed 2020-2021 budget, which is up for a revote on Tuesday.

The rally took place on Route 58 near the traffic circle, where participants held signs urging passing motorists to “vote yes” for the budget Tuesday.

The rally was organized by Riverhead High School sophomore Andrew MacGray and his friends, Mike Pace and Mike McLean, all members of the Riverhead High School Blue Waves football team.

After Riverhead voters rejected the proposed budget in mail-in balloting last month, the board of education adopted a contingent budget that eliminates funding for all sports programs and extracurriculars, as well as many electives.

“We need these programs,” Andrew said in an interview earlier this month.

Today’s rally, he said, was intended to show how much the students and community care.

“The students can’t vote but our voices are important,” Andrew said.

Riverhead’s $147.1 million budget, one of just 11 in the state to fail — and the only failed budget in Suffolk County — was defeated by 326 votes out of 6,020 votes cast, in an election that saw a historic turnout. It was the first time in 14 years Riverhead voters rejected a school budget.