Andrew C. Stulsky of New Suffolk died on July 21, 2020. He was 47 years old.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1972 in Riverhead to Christine A. (Fogarty) and John A. Stulsky Jr. He graduated from Southold High School in 1991.

He worked as a commercial fisherman for most of his life. His hobbies included hunting and the outdoors.

His family said “[He] had a contagious smile and beautiful blue eyes that always brought joy to those around him. Andrew was a kind and gentle soul, whose love for his family, friends and pets was unwavering and unconditional.”

He was precessed by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Diana of Aquebogue, Amanda of Eastpoint, Florida, Jason of Greenport, Derek of Greenport and Reannda McMillon of Pittsburgh, as well as several aunts and cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to National Institute of Mental Health or the North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.