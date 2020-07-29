Frances Alec of Riverhead died on July 27, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 83 years old.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1936 in Brooklyn to Bernard and Anne (Kachocki) Ziakowski. She moved to South Jamesport as a child and her family owned and operated the Polonia Inn. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1954.

She worked at Central Suffolk Hospital for more than 40 years. She was the former president of the Polish Civic Association and the American Legion. She was a member of the Polish Hall, Moose Lodge, VFW and Altar Rosary Society and was a den mother for cub scouts.

She enjoyed swimming, the beach, baking, reading, dining, shopping, fashion, volunteering and being a mother and grandmother. She loved travel and music, and would follow polka bands. She also enjoyed sports, and particularly loved watching and cheering for her children and grandchildren at their games.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank “Ronald” Alec as well as her companion William “Chilly” Conklin. She is survived by her four children, Michael (Barbara) of New Jersey, Ronald of East Hampton, Darlene (Randy) Folkes of Riverhead and Daryl of Riverhead; her sister Eleanore Rainey of Delray, Florida; her grandchildren William, Robert Folke and Brittany Folke and one great-grandchild, Lani.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, July 31 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint Isidore with interment to follow at Saint John Cemetery. The family asks that memorial donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation.