Riverhead Police are seeking information on the location of a missing 5-year-old-boy.

Police said Harold A. Martinez-Santiago (DOB 10/14/14) was last seen in the area of 1750 West Main Street in Riverhead on the afternoon of July 12 in the company of his father, Harold E. Martinez, 36.

The child is described as approximately three feet tall, as 5 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt and red and blue Nike sneakers.

Martinez is said to be operating a 2009 black Honda Civic with New York plates GWL 1930.

This matter possibly involves a custody dispute over the child, police said.

Police ask anyone who sees either of these individuals to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.