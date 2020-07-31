The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has partnered in an online course for bowhunter certification.

The DEC partnered with Kalkomey Enterprises to offer the $30 online course that can be completed in six to eight hours. All in-person bowhunter education courses have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I encourage all experienced and aspiring bowhunters to take advantage of this opportunity and sign up to take the bowhunter education course online,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Students who successfully complete the course and pass the final exam will receive their bowhunter certification. The course is available to individuals aged 11 years and older but only those aged 12 years and older can purchase a hunting license.

Individuals must complete the course before August 31.