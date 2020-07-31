Enjoy a round of golf and support local charitable causes on Monday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.

Tee off will begin at 3 p.m. and a buffet dinner will follow. Tickets are $125 per person, $400 for a group of four and $50 for just the buffet dinner — to register email [email protected]

Prizes will be awarded to the closest to pin, longest drive, winner of putting contest and from the Chinese Auction and 50/50 raffle. A $400 beverage Cart and $200 tee sponsorship opportunities are available. Proceeds will benefit The Retreat and the Twin Forks Professional Women’s Circle Scholarship Fund.