Ruth T. Bayles of Greenport died on July 28, 2020 at her home. She was 93 years old.

She was born on Jan. 21, 1927 in New Jersey to Roy and Elsie Thomas.

She worked as a school teacher then became a homemaker. She was a member of the North Fork Methodist Church and sang in the choir. Her hobbies included painting, reading, cooking family and singing.

She was predeceased by her husband Gordon and stepson Wayne. She is survived by her children Lesley Barr of Greenport, Andrea Barr of Riverhead and William Barr of Washington, stepchildren Gary of Connecticut and Lee of Ohio, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation will be private and interment of the ashes will be at Cutchogue Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.