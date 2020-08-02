The Riverhead Free Library and several other local organizations are hosting a variety of free and fun virtual events and classes this month.

Recurring events

Sing, Sign and Play early childhood virtual class hosted by Riverhead Free Library, Mondays in August

The Riverhead Free Library will host an early childhood virtual class that blends American Sign Language vocabulary, music and play. Each class will have a specific theme with an age appropriate activity related to the theme and signs learned. This class is for children aged three months to five years old. Registration required.

Spirit’s Promise Horse Rescue virtual kids classroom, Wednesdays in August, 12 to 12:30 p.m.

The kids classroom will take children on virtual tours to see horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, ducks, turkeys, chickens and cows. While on the tour the founder of Spirit’s Promise Horse Rescue Marisa Striano will show how people take care of the animals and the traits that they have. Registration required.

Jackbox game hosted by Riverhead Free Library, Wednesdays in August, 2 to 3 p.m.

Join the librarians via a Zoom meeting and enjoy the fun and lighthearted games. Email [email protected] to participate. This program is for students in grades six through 12.

Italian Culture on Zoom hosted by Riverhead Free Library, August 5 and August 12 at 7 p.m.

Learn about the history of Italy’s unification and politics before, during and after World War II with a Q&A to follow. Retired Stony Brook University professor Franco Varuolo will be leading the class. Registration required.

Dungeons and Dragons hosted by Riverhead Free Library, Thursdays in August, 4 to 5 p.m.

The Dungeons and Dragons group will use the website Roll20 to adventure. Join in on an epic journey, battle monsters and win treasure. Email Ken at [email protected] to register. This program is for students in grades six to 12.

One-time events

Learn to make edible cookie dough hosted by Riverhead Free Library, August 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

Join the baking coach on Zoom to make your own edible cookies dough. Participants will need a stick of butter; all other ingredients can be picked up at the library at a scheduled time. Registration required.

Campfire Cupcakes hosted by Riverhead Free Library, August 6, 1 to 2 p.m.

Decorate cupcakes with candies, pretzels, icing and more on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants can schedule to pick up their decorating kits from Riverhead Free Library. Registration required.

Cooking class with Chef Rob Scott hosted by Riverhead Free Library, August 21 at 3:30 p.m.

Join Chef Rob Scott in virtual class on how to make grilled shrimp, watermelon and feta salad and for dessert mini key lime pies on Friday, Aug. 21 at 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Registration required.