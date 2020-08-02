The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch across Long Island for Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to impact the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

A tropical storm watch is issued when tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Isaias, which is currently moving up eastern Florida, will travel up the East Coast over the next two days before moving across the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

Potential exists for high winds from 58 to 73 miles per hour, according to the weather service forecast. Central and eastern Long Island are currently expected to experience the strongest winds of the region, with the threat of high winds most likely between Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Flooding from rainfall could also have a significant impact, the weather service says, with flash flooding possible.

Storm surge is also a limited threat with this system, with up to two feet of storm surge possible between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The storm is expected to move past the metro area into New England by Wednesday morning, the forecast says.