The spread of COVID-19 remains in check in New York State, the early epicenter of the outbreak this spring, but the virus is “extraordinarily widespread” across the country, Dr. Deborah Birx, who oversees the White House coronavirus response, said this morning in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Cases are surging across the South, the Midwest and West. The positive test rate is more than 7.8% nationwide.

There were, on average, nearly 57,000 COVID hospitalizations daily in the U.S. this weeks according to data compiled from state and county health agencies by the COVID Tracking Project.

There were 7,927 COVID fatalities in the U.S. this week, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, whose projections the White House Coronavirus relies on, currently projects a U.S. coronavirus death toll of 230,822 people if compliance with CDC guidelines for social distancing and face covering remain at current levels.

In New York, where the positive test rate remains at about 1% on a seven-day rolling average and hospitalizations and fatalities continue to decline. Hospitalizations fell from 637 people on July 25 to 556 yesterday. Sixty-three people died from the virus in New York this week.

There were 31 people hospitalized in Suffolk yesterday, 13 in ICU beds. Daily admissions remain in the single digits. To date, there have been 43,345 total confirmed cases in Suffolk with an additional 23,596 testing positive for antibodies to the virus. There have been 2,706 fatalities in the county, with 1,997 being Suffolk residents.

Riverhead’s confirmed cases this week increased to 765 people — 22.71 infections per 1,000 people (not including antibody positives.)

The week just ended was a busy one for other local news.

School news

Riverhead Central School District residents voted down the district’s proposed operating budget for a second time this week, this time by a very slim, 59-vote margin.

Riverhead became one of three districts statewide to vote down the budget a second time this year. In June, just 11 districts statewide saw their budgets fail. Three of the 11, including Riverhead, were on Long Island. Of the 11, 10 scheduled revotes. Of the 10 that had a second vote, seven passed.

Riverhead officials must now decide on final program cuts to live within the district’s $144.8 million contingent budget.

As those decisions are being made, the district — like all districts across the state and the country — is facing unprecedented uncertainty about the fall term. Riverhead filed its reopening plan, as required by the state, on July 31. The plan calls for a hybrid model of in-person and remote education.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will announce the state’s reopening plan and guidelines for local districts this week.

Police and fire news

Suffolk County Police homicide detectives are asking the public’s help in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found by a jogger in Manorville this week.

A fire Thursday at the long-vacant former Bayview Market site on Flanders Road is under investigation by the Southampton Town fire marshal’s office.

Riverhead Police and code enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Riverhead house this week and issued more than 30 summonses for alleged building and fire code violations.

Riverhead Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an East Main Street grocery store.

Business news

Splish Splash Water Park announced it will remain closed for the rest of the season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Government news

The State DEC told Riverhead Town its subdivision of land at the Calverton Enterprise Park cannot be approved unless the town clears up issues with the Riverhead Water District, which the DEC revealed constructed more than 30 extensions without state permits since the 1990s. The DEC also told the town is must get the Suffolk County Water Authority’s consent before the town water district can provide water the the EPCAL site.

New York adopted tough new drinking water standards this week, becoming the first state in the U.S. to regulate 1,4-Dioxane. The new rules may be good news for Manorville residents who have been asking for public water.

Riverhead Highway Superintendent Gio Woodson warned town board members that if he isn’t allowed to fill vacancies created by retirements this year, he’d have to consolidate plow routes next winter, which would result in long delays.

County Executive Steve Bellone withdrew his controversial bill to divert drinking water proaction program sales tax revenue from the county’s environmental protection fund to a taxpayer relief fund.

Community news

Riverhead this week mourned and laid to rest Riverhead Town Justice Allen M. Smith, who died following a brain aneurysm last Saturday.

Opinion

Columnist and former Suffolk County Family Court Judge Greg Blass shared advice to give to your child about interacting with police

Riverhead businessman Brian Stark recalled Allen Smith’s contributions to the local community

Obituaries

Frances Alec, 83

Ruth T. Bayles, 93

Francis Boyle, 87

Gerald (‘Jerry’) Pace, 85

Thomas Lee Hill, 53

Allen M. Smith, 77

Andrew Stulsky, 47

Looking ahead

All eyes are on Hurricane Isaias and its potential impacts along the East Coast. The National Weather Service on Sunday evening issued a tropical storm watch for Long Island. Potential impacts on Long Island from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday include heavy rainfall and gusty winds, coastal flooding and hazardous surf.

Both the Riverhead Town Board and Riverhead Board of Education meet on Tuesday. The Riverhead Planning Board meets on Thursday.

