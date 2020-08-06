Deborah L. Reeve of Riverhead died on Aug. 4, 2020 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 70 years old.

She was born on May 29, 1950 to Ralph and Geraldine (Albin) Hulse. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1968.

She married her husband, Richard, on May 3, 1969. She owned Reeve’s Farmstand and worked there.

She was a member of Old Steeple Church and Veritas Rebekah Lodge #167. Her hobbies included gardening and sewing.

She is survived by her husband Richard of Riverhead, mother Geraldine of Aquebogue and sister Donna Doroszka of Aquebogue.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow beginning at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Aquebogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Old Steeple Community Church would be appreciated.