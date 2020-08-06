Free ice will be available today and tomorrow at the county jail in Riverside for residents coping with storm impacts, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon announced this afternoon.

Residents should bring their own coolers or plastic bags.

Ice distribution will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. today and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Ice will be distributed on a first come/first serve basis as long as supplies last.

The sheriff said he is offering this service help residents who are having trouble finding ice or who cannot afford to buy it in the wake of widespread power outages brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.

“I’m hoping we can provide some peace of mind and assistance by offering this service,” Toulon said in a press release.

Ice will also be distributed during the same hours at the county jail in Yaphank.

The correctional facility in Riverside is located at 100 Center Drive. The Yaphank facility is located at 200 Glover Drive, Yaphank.