Apple Honda presented a check for $450 to Bread and More Kitchen on July 27 as part of their monthly First Responders Friday.

The car dealership pledged to donate $50 for every car they sold on Friday, July 17.

“We choose Bread and More Kitchen for stepping up even further than they have already over the years, by continuing to operate during these times,” said assistant to the general manager Linda Hulse. “We understand that they are providing 300 meals a week since last March and their costs have increased as their takeout packaging is more costly than providing sit down meals.”

Bread and More Kitchen was the second first responder organization to receive a donation. In June, the dealership made a donation to the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The dealership plans to give to Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance for their August donation.