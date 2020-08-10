Apple Honda presented a check for $450 to Bread and More Kitchen on July 27 as part of their monthly First Responders Friday.
The car dealership pledged to donate $50 for every car they sold on Friday, July 17.
“We choose Bread and More Kitchen for stepping up even further than they have already over the years, by continuing to operate during these times,” said assistant to the general manager Linda Hulse. “We understand that they are providing 300 meals a week since last March and their costs have increased as their takeout packaging is more costly than providing sit down meals.”
Bread and More Kitchen was the second first responder organization to receive a donation. In June, the dealership made a donation to the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
The dealership plans to give to Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance for their August donation.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.