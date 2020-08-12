Community members are asked to donate school supplies for students for the 2020 to 2021 school year. Due to COVID restrictions the typical drop-off of school supplies will be moved to a virtual registry.

Donors can buy supplies from the registry list and the supplies will be shipped to Blaze Church in Flanders. The supplies will be distributed to students attending Phillips Avenue Elementary School.

Flanders, Riverside and Northampton Community Association, Blaze Church and Riverside Rediscovered are hosting the event.