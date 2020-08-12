James P. Fedoryk, 54, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, formerly of Fairfield, Connecticut, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Born in Bay Shore, he was the son of the late Freddie and Sheila Fedoryk. He had been a Fairfield-area resident since 1997.

Jim received his bachelor’s degree from Marist College, an MBA from Pace University and a master’s in education from Sacred Heart University.

Jim worked in technical training for UBS for many years prior to pursuing a career in education. He was a substitute teacher at Roger Ludlowe Middle School and later became a 6th grade science teacher at Tomlinson Middle School, where he was beloved by his students.

Jim loved spending time at the beach and kayaking. He was a dedicated volunteer for Builders Beyond Borders.

Jim will be sadly missed by his three beloved children, Sophia Fedoryk of Branford, Peter Fedoryk, and Anna Fedoryk of Fairfield; a loving sister and brother, Marie Buday and her husband, Brian of Riverhead and Thomas Fedoryk and his wife, Patti of Virginia, and several loving nieces and nephews.

Due to current conditions, a private service will be held. A public celebration of Jim’s life will be held when restrictions are lifted.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s honor to The Nature Conservatory’s Long Island Sound Project to help preserve a place he loved so much ( https://www.nature.org/en-us/membership-and-giving/donate-to-our-mission/. or Liberation Programs to foster hope and maintain wellness for those impacted by addiction and mental health struggles. (http://liberationprograms.org/donate/. To offer an online condolence or share memories of Jim, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com

