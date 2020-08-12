Riverhead Police are investigating a report of shots fired and a female victim with a possible gunshot wound at the River Pointe apartment complex at 821 East Main Street early this morning.

Police said they responded to the complex at 2:24 a.m. when a resident there reported hearing gunshots.

Patrol units responded and located a female victim with minor non-life threatening injuries to her right arm. She was transported to the Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps for medical treatment.

The Riverhead Police detective division was notified and assisted with the investigation.

The exact cause of the incident is currently under investigation, police said.

New York State Police assisted with this investigation and a State Police K9 located and recovered evidence related to the investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500. All calls will be confidential.