Joan V. Pantaleo of Riverhead died on Aug. 1, 2020. She was 80 years old. She was born in the Bronx on February 14, 1940 to Harold and Hedwig Gunn.

She married Domenick Pantaleo in 1960 and moved to Riverhead.

Past employers were Hazeltine, East End Hospice and Peconic Bay Home Services.

She enjoyed donating to many animal charities, reading and painting.

She is survived by her children, Donna Johnson of Florida, Tracey Sheppard of Riverhead, Francine Pantaleo of Riverhead, Daniel Pantaleo of Florida, and by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Arrangements were private.