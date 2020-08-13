Marilyn J. Thompson of Riverhead died on Aug. 12, 2020 at The Bristol in Holtsville, NY. She was 84 years old.

She was born on Aug. 8, 1936. She graduated from Patchogue High School. She worked as a drafts woman for New York Telephone. Her hobbies included entertaining and parties, being a social butterfly and caring.

She is survived by her children Lawrence Hanlon of Aquebogue and Gary Hanlon of Mastic, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home and a funeral service will be held during this time. The cremation will be private.