Michael DeNicolo of Calverton, formerly of Flanders, died on Aug. 9, 2020. He was 90 years old.

Born in Harrison, New York on January 1, 1930 to Maria and Gaetano DeNicolo. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1949 and was on the wrestling and football teams. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and served in the 43rd Infantry Division based in Germany.

He worked as a union carpenter until he retired. He was also the longest serving firefighter for Flanders. During his service he was a lieutenant, chaplain, chief from 1963 to 1965, fire commissioner from 1965 to 1992 and historian. He oversaw the response to the Pine Barrens Fire of 1964 and was one of the first members of the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services in Yaphank.

He hobbies included salsa dancing, enjoying the warm weather in Miami, hunting and entertaining friends and family.

He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine Marie. He is survived by his daughters Michele DeNicolo Whyard and Danielle DeNicolo Verzone.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.