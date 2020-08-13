Michael E. Burden of Cutchogue, died on Aug. 11, 2020 in Kings Park. He was 42 years old.

He was born on Nov. 26, 1977 in Riverhead to Sharon (Glover) and Marcus Burden. He graduated from Mattituck High School and afterwards joined the U.S. Army. His hobbies included fishing and hunting.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Leander B. “June” Glover Jr., Dorothy “Marie” Glover, Henry W. Burden and Lucinda W. Burden. He is survived by his children Katherine and Hunter, his parents and siblings David Allen Wilburn Jr. (Tania) of Louisiana and Bradley Marcus Burden of Islandia.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. A funeral service will be held during the evening visitation at 7:30 p.m. officiated by Caren Heacock.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Cerebral Palsy Foundation would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.