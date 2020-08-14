Marie Ann Dunleavy

Oct. 17, 1943 – Aug. 13, 2018

Marie’s life ended unexpectedly in the summer of 2018. Seventy-four years young, she lived a tremendously fulfilling life as a devoted wife, mother, doting grandmother, friend and community leader.

Marie lives on in the hearts and minds of all her dearest family members and friends, who remember her caring spirit, always open ears, gentle touch and comforting soul. She was everyone’s rock; allowing others to be weak while she was strong.

God bless you, Marie and we hope you are smiling down on all of us from Heaven.

John Dunleavy & Family