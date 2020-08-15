Veronica Palamidessi of Riverhead, formerly of Oceanside, died on Aug. 11, 2020 at the Kanas Hospice Center. She was 64 years old.

She was born on Dec. 9, 1955 in Levittown to Marie Ahearn and Edward Miller. She worked as a medical administrator.

She is survived her husband of 46 years, Ralph; her children Marie, Paul and Nicholas; her grandchildren, Natalie, Jack, Matthew, Charles and Amelia; and her siblings, Mary, Edward, Kathleen and Patricia.

A wake will be held on Friday, Aug. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors on Saturday Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Saint Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Family and friends are asked to pay tribute on the funeral home’s website. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the the American Cancer Society or the American Kidney Fund would be appreciated.