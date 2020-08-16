After much debate, all sports, clubs and musical performances have been cut from the 2020-2021 contingent budgetadopted by the Riverhead Board of Education in a 4-3 vote Tuesday night. Field trips, school day activity busing and after-school buses also got the ax.

The school board opted not to eliminate or reduce any teaching positions, teaching assistants or academic intervention specialists.

The reductions total $2,467,880 — $157,116 more than the $2,310,764 required to be cut from the $147.1 million budget twice rejected by district voters this year.

Business

Bowling alleys can reopen Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. He said there will be an announcement about guidelines for gyms coming in the week ahead.



The pandemic brought ‘radical changes’ for Long Island’s last surviving duck farm: How Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue has adapted to ensure its survival. radical-changes-for-long-islands-last-surviving-duck-farm/

Local government & politics

Riverhead’s proposed subdivision of land at the Calverton Enterprise Park got a green light from the Suffolk County Planning Commission. The commission voted 9-1 to approve the subdivision, with two members recusing and two absent.

A third apartment building on Main Street gained approvals from the Riverhead Town Board last week. The board voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday to grant a special permit and preliminary site plan approval for the proposed building at 331 East Main Street. The developer plans to build a four-story, 36-unit building on the .36-acre site.

Community news

“Dine on 25” returned to downtown Riverhead Thursday with outdoor dining and live music along Main Street. Diners spread out safely and enjoyed live music, food and drinks from participating restaurants, breweries, and the distillery.

“Dine on 25” launched last month as a series of Thursday evening events, a re-imagining of the “Alive on 25” street fair in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The final event will be on August 27.

Police news

An argument between two men on Old Quogue Road in Riverside turned violent Sunday night, with one man repeatedly striking the other with a machete, according to Southampton Town Police.

A Riverside man was charged with the murder of his girlfriend Tuesday. Southampton Town Police responded to the Ludlam Avenue home after an occupant of the home called 911 at 11:07 p.m. Monday. He was arraigned in Southampton Town Court.

Riverhead Police are investigating a report of shots fired and a female victim with a possible gunshot wound at the River Pointe apartment complex at 821 East Main Street early Wednesday morning.

Obituaries

Michael E. Burden, 42

Michael DeNicolo, 90

James P. Fedoryk, 54

William “Bill” A. McCartin, 40

Jane V. Pantaleo, 80

Marilyn J. Thompson, 84

Opinion

Honor his Honor’s memory: replace that court: Column by Greg Blass

