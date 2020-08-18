There are three public hearings on the Riverhead Town Board’s agenda for today’s meeting, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

First up, at 2:05 p.m., is a hearing on a proposed zoning code amendment that would limit driveway/parking area in the front yards of homes un the Residence A-40 (RA-40), Residence B-40 (RB-40), Residence A-80 (RA-80) and Residence B-80 (RB-80) zoning use districts and would prohibit parking on front lawns in those districts.

At 2:10 p.m. is a public hearing on the special permit application of 48 Kroemer LLC seeking to demolish an existing building and construct an approximately 270,000 gallon liquid propane (LP) facility with nine 30,000 gallon tanks and a two-story 13,120-square-foot industrial building with accessory office space on a property located at 48 Kroemer Avenue, Riverhead.

At 2:15 p.m. is a public hearing on the site plan application of Eastern Wholesale Fence seeking to legalize the following structures built without site plan approval or permits at 301 Scott Avenue, Calverton: a 19.9 foot by 41 foot addition to the existing main structure, a 9 foot by 12 foot roof structure off that addition, three 72 foot tall storage silos on a 15 foot by 45 foot concrete pad, a 70 square foot gatehouse, an approximately 30 foot by 55 foot metal control building, and six portable storage containers. The applicant also seeks to construct six additional silos — four 70 feet in height, one 65 feet in height and one 35 feet in height — to be used for the manufacturing and storage of PVC fence products.

The board’s full agenda can be accessed on the town’s website here.

Today’s meeting will be held without in-person attendance by the public, pursuant to the COVID-19 emergency order of Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

The public can watch today’s meeting on Optimum Cable channel 22 or on the town website here.

The public can also watch and participate in the meeting via Zoom.

The meeting can be accessed via Zoom online.

Meeting ID: 827 3597 1749

Password: 049731

The public can also call in to the Zoom meeting by dialing 1-929-205-6099.

Upon entering the Zoom meeting, participants will be placed in a virtual waiting room where the host will admit one person at a time to ask questions or give comments. All comments/questions will be limited to five minutes.

Any problems or issues getting into the Zoom meeting via telephone or computer should be directed to (631) 727-3200 x655.