Florence M. Agoglia of Laurel, died on Aug. 17, 2020 at her home. She was 93 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck officiated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt.

Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to charity. A full obituary will follow.

