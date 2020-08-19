Government for the longest time has been failing the masses. The two dominant parties who have had control have gotten so big that they forgot about who they supposed to serve and they become self-serving. I’d like to see government rebuilt where we relay the foundation and go back to our Constitution from the beginning with government which was created by the people, for the people, to work only for the masses not any vested interest or any political party.

I believe government should only be used when people need it. Government has imposed on constitutional rights over the last 100 years or so. Unity and the doctrine of free will have been severely impacted. I believe the people have integrity, commonsense and a general respect for each other. Our government needs to start evolving in working with the masses of people for the betterment of all. Blaming the other party for all that is wrong with government is no longer acceptable. Accountability of our government has suffered and needs to be restored in every aspect.

Once we repair all the damages that have been created over time, then and only then can we rebuild our government and reduce our government’s involvement in our lives — so the controls go back to the people who created it.

Attacking others because of party affiliation is just silly as we are all equal in God‘s eyes and fighting should never be a reason to succeed. The only way to succeed in a government structure is to create unity, to work in conjunction so there can be peace. I believe this is what the masses of people are really looking for as they have no more confidence in the government and the government needs to be restored immediately.

Our country started as Americans first before political parties and that’s what it should become again.

William C. Van Helmond

Jamesport

Editor’s note: Mr. Van Helmond is the Libertarian candidate for New York State Assembly, Second District.

