Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 for Robert J. Hall of Calverton, who died March 30, 2020 at the Kanas Centre in Quiogue. He was 84 years old.

Visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

Burial, with military honors, will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in East Quogue.