Reverend Carl Clemens Weaver of Greenport, formerly of Lake Ronkonkoma, died on Aug. 15, 2020. He was 88 years old.

He was born on Oct. 23, 1931 in Easton, Pennsylvania to Marie and Carl Clemens Weaver. He graduated from Lafayette College in 1953 and was ordained in 1956 at the Mount Airy Seminary School in Pennsylvania.

He married his wife, Marilyn Greishaber, on May 11, 1957 in Toledo Ohio.

He was an ordained pastor for 64 years and was the pastor at the Holy Cross in Lake Ronkonkoma and Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Southold. He was an avid world traveler, and was fluent in French. He worked for two years as a pastor in France.

He was a member of the ELCA NY Synod. In his retirement he worked as a lighthouse keeper at Horton’s Point in Southold.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, sons Philip (Kathleen) of East Patchogue and Andrew (Jennifer) of Miller Place, grandchildren Phil, Dylan, Andreya and Nathaniel Weaver, William and Scott Buro, Larissa and Michelle, as well as one great-grandchild.

A wake will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m.