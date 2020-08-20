As he announced the 12th straight day of positive COVID tests below 1% in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers to brace themselves for a second wave of the coronavirus that will coincide with flu season.

“It’s going to make it much harder to diagnose symptomatic people; it’s going to make some people sick with the flu, which will then make them in a more serious situation if they get COVID, and then it’s going to really stress our testing capacity.” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters yesterday.

The state health commissioner yesterday directed local health departments to provide the state with details of their capacity to conduct both flu and COVID-19 tests in their counties.

Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker also asked local health departments to provide information on specific steps they are taking to increase flu vaccination rates in their communities.

Out of 80,425 test results reported Tuesday, only 631 were positive, a .8% positive rate, according to New York State Department of Health data.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain “disciplined” in their behavior to protect against the coronavirus by wearing face coverings and social distancing.

Without those precautions, the state’s numbers will change, he warned.

The early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., New York has managed to control the outbreak, bringing down the confirmed infection numbers from a peak of 2,500 or more new positives a day from mid-March to late April to fewer than 1,000 a day since early June — success officials attribute to a statewide shutdown, widespread testing and slow, phased reopening of the economy with strict safety measures in place.

“COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination and the feeling of complacency poses an obstacle in and of itself,” Cuomo said yesterday.

Suffolk County on Tuesday reported 70 positive results of 7,334 people tested, a 1% positive rate. The number of confirmed cases in Suffolk reached 44,305, with 2,047 reported COVID-19 fatalities.

In Riverhead, there were 780 positive COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday’s data.