Absentee voting has been expanded in New York State to allow voting by mail because of risk of illness associated with voting in person.

Until now, absentee ballots were only available if a qualified voter, on the date of the election, expected to be: out of the county of their residence; hospitalized or unable to vote in person due to illness or physical disability; or confined to jail or prison. The new law changes the definition of “illness” to include “instances where a voter is unable to vote in person “because there is a risk of contracting or spreading a disease that may cause illness to the voter or to other members of the public.”

The second bill signed into law today allows voters to apply for an absentee ballot immediately, whereas the law previously did not allow voters to apply for an absentee ballot until 30 days before an election.

A third bill applies to the date by which the local board of elections must receive an absentee ballot for it to be counted. It allows ballots bearing undated postmarks to be counted if they are received by the local board of elections one day after Election Day.

State Senator Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) voted no on all three bills.

Assembly members Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) and Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) both supported the first two bills, while Palumbo voted against the third measure.

With the enactment of the new legislation, New York wades into a raging partisan controversy over mail-in voting. President Donald Trump is leading Republican opposition to expanding the practice, claiming that it will result in rampant voter fraud. Democrats argue that this claim is without basis in fact, citing multiple studies of mail-in voting done that show there has been very little voter fraud – including in five states that conduct elections almost entirely by mail.

Another brewing controversy involves the U.S. Postal Service, where new policies implemented by the recently appointed postmaster general — a Republican Party fundraiser and a major donor to the campaigns of the President and other Republican elected officials — will, according to Democrats, interfere with mail-in balloting by slowing the delivery of ballots.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s business experience includes a long career with XPO Logistics, a publicly traded transportation and logistics company that provides, among other services, e-commerce warehousing and distribution. DeJoy, who was appointed postmaster general in June, said the operational changes he implemented — which he said this week have been suspended until after the election — were cost-cutting reforms to help put the postal service on a path of long-term sustainability.

Cuomo today decried what he called “an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service” by the Trump administration.

The governor said “with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting,” the bills he signed today are “critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation’s history.”