On your marks… get set… DUCK! The eighth annual Rubber Duckie Race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12 noon. on the lawn of the Flanders Men’s Club behind the Big Duck in Flanders.
The family fundraising event features a rubber duck race that will start at 12 p.m. For a $5 donation participants will be assigned a rubber duck that will compete in the race — a $20 donation will earn five ducks. The first three and last place ducks will earn their donor a prize.
Another contest will be held to award a child who has the best duck themed face mask.
Donations received will go to benefit the Friends of the Big Duck and Big Duck Ranch. Social distancing will be enforced and attendance is limited to 100 people.
