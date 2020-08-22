Patricia Ann Sosnowski died Aug. 19, 2020 at her home in East Marion. She was 87 years old.

She was born in 1933 in Brooklyn, the youngest of four children of Henry and Agnes Schriefer.

She married her high school sweetheart Walter Sosnowski and together had five children.

Pat volunteered her time at the ELIH Opportunity Shop in Greenport and was a member of East Marion Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Predeceased by her husband of 57 years, she is survived by her children, Diane Maehr, Donald, Walter, Carol Miller and David, by 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Agnes.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Aug. 26 at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Robert Wolosik. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Animal Shelter, c/o North Fork Animal Welfare League and/or East Marion Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.