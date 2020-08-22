A worker at Shade Trees Nursery in Jamesport was seriously injured in an accident this morning, Riverhead Town Police said in a press release.

The male worker was entrapped in a piece of an irrigation hose reel machinery, police said. Officers responding to a 911 call at about 9 a.m. found the victim unconscious and not breathing, according to the press release.

Police, assisted by other employees at the Herricks Lane nursery, were able to free the man from the machinery. Officers then performed CPR, which was continued by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps EMTs upon their arrival at the scene. Their lifesaving efforts restored the victim’s pulse, police said.

The man was taken by RVAC to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he is reported to be in stable but serious condition, police said.

Riverhead Town Police Detective Division are assisting in the investigation. OSHA was notified and also responded to the scene.

Police did not identify the injured worker.