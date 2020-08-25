Joyce M. Wilkins of Southold, formerly of Glendale, New York, died on Aug. 23, 2020. She was 78 years old.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1941 in Glendale to Florence (Beehler) and William Grimm. She graduated from Richmond Hill High School with the class of 1959. After high school she attended Berkeley Business School.

She worked at Wetmore Real Estate in Greenport and then the Southold Town Clerk’s Office. She retired from the Town of Southold in 2005. She was a member of the Southold Homemakers Club, secretary for the Landmark Preservation Committee, Southold Town Tree Committee and Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Her hobbies included crocheting, crossword puzzles, playing games, cooking, spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her brother William Grimm of Cary, North Carolina. She is survived by her children Eileen Jaklevic (John) of Southold and Lynn Eckhardt (Michael) of Southold, grandchildren Jennifer Jaklevic, Julia Jaklevic, Jeremy Eckhardt, Justin Eckhardt and Nicholas Eckhardt and sister-in-law Madeline Grimm.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, Aug. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at 11 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold officiated by Father John Barrett. The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Fire Department and/or the Southold Animal Shelter c/o North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.