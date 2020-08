Ronald J. Diachun of Mattituck died on Aug. 21, 2020 at Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was 61 years old.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1958 in Greenport to Theodore and Ellie Diachun. He graduated from Mattituck High School in 1977. He worked as a landscaper.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his daughter Lorenz of Mattituck and one grandchild.

The cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home.