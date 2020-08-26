A business office position cut by the school board in its adopted contingent budget was restored by the board last night after a 90-minute closed-door session at the end of the public portion of the meeting.

The board recessed for executive session to discuss a personnel matter and returned to open session shortly before 10 p.m. to vote on two measures: one to abolish the position of school purchasing agent and the second to excess the staff member who fills that position, Janette Velardi.

Both measures — which were pulled out of the board’s consent agenda for an individual vote, were rejected. Board president Laurie Downs, vice president Therese Zuhoski and members Brian Connelly and Virginia Healy were opposed. All voted without comment and no one offered an explanation for why the position was being restored or how it would be funded.

Excessing the position was to have saved the district nearly $100,000, according to data provided by district officials during previous budget discussions. The school purchasing agent position had not been specifically identified during public budget discussions, but was referred to as a clerical position in the district office.

The contingent budget also eliminated a custodian position, a clerical position at the high school and funding for a computer technology support consultant.

The school purchasing agent position is one of 20 positions individually contracted by the board of education, typically on an annual basis. These are administrative employees who are not members of a collective bargaining unit and include, in addition to the purchasing agent: the superintendent; deputy superintendent; assistant superintendent; personnel director; executive director of curriculum, instruction and professional personnel; co-directors of transportation; technology director; data processing systems coordinator; facilities manager; school lunch manager; payroll supervisor; district treasurer; district clerk; and five confidential administrative assistants or clerks.

The school board approves individual contracts with the administrative employees each June for the fiscal year beginning July 1. It did so on June 16, just after the proposed budget failed the first time. The contracted employees were all slated to receive raises under the proposed budget, but after the budget failed a second time, forcing the board to adopt a contingent budget, the raises were eliminated. The law prohibits raises for contracted employees in a contingent budget. The elimination of those increases saved the district $57,000.

By changing its mind about eliminating the purchasing agent position, the board will have to find money in the contingent budget to fund Velardi’s $78,500 salary and benefits.