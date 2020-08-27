To the Editor:
It has come to light that Riverhead Central School District Deputy Superintendent Sam Schneider is under contract to the Shelter Island School District as a business consultant from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, at a salary of $800 a week. The previous Shelter Island business official is no longer employed by that district. Some may say it is of no consequence because Shelter Island is such a small district. However, under NYS Education Law regarding budget and financial operations, the same rules and regulations apply.
Mr. Schneider’s contract with Riverhead does not specify that he cannot accept other employment; but, in my opinion, he has a moral obligation to inform the Board of Education and the Riverhead community.
I find it strange that the clause regarding accepting other employment was in the contract of the former superintendent, Dr. Henriquez, under the category of “Other Activities,” but was not included in any of the other contracts with the non-aligned district office employees this past June when the annual contracts were signed. Did the BOE sleep through this one?
Ann Cotten-DeGrasse
Jamesport
Editor’s note: The writer, a retired Riverhead teacher, is a former member and past president of the Riverhead Board of Education.
We need your help.
Now more than ever, the survival of quality local journalism depends on your support. Our community faces unprecedented economic disruption, and the future of many small businesses are under threat, including our own. It takes time and resources to provide this service. We are a small family-owned operation, and we will do everything in our power to keep it going. But today more than ever before, we will depend on your support to continue. Support RiverheadLOCAL today. You rely on us to stay informed and we depend on you to make our work possible.