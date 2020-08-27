To the Editor:

It has come to light that Riverhead Central School District Deputy Superintendent Sam Schneider is under contract to the Shelter Island School District as a business consultant from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021, at a salary of $800 a week. The previous Shelter Island business official is no longer employed by that district. Some may say it is of no consequence because Shelter Island is such a small district. However, under NYS Education Law regarding budget and financial operations, the same rules and regulations apply.

Mr. Schneider’s contract with Riverhead does not specify that he cannot accept other employment; but, in my opinion, he has a moral obligation to inform the Board of Education and the Riverhead community.

I find it strange that the clause regarding accepting other employment was in the contract of the former superintendent, Dr. Henriquez, under the category of “Other Activities,” but was not included in any of the other contracts with the non-aligned district office employees this past June when the annual contracts were signed. Did the BOE sleep through this one?

Ann Cotten-DeGrasse

Jamesport

Editor’s note: The writer, a retired Riverhead teacher, is a former member and past president of the Riverhead Board of Education.