The Riverhead Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday evening.
The meeting will be held virtually and will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/QN-8eZwl-SA
Members of the public who would like to comment at the meeting should submit their comments here: https://forms.gle/QZrsHPU2N1A2ARSk6.
The board has not yet issued an agenda for Monday’s meeting. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., at which time the board will recess into executive session “to discuss executive session topics” until approximately 7 p.m., when the board will reconvene into open session, according to a meeting notice sent out by the district clerk.
Riverhead schools reopen Thursday. The district’s reopening plan is posted here.
