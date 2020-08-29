The Riverhead Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday evening.

The meeting will be held virtually and will be live-streamed on the district’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/QN-8eZwl-SA

Members of the public who would like to comment at the meeting should submit their comments here: https://forms.gle/QZrsHPU2N1A2ARSk6.

The board has not yet issued an agenda for Monday’s meeting. It is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., at which time the board will recess into executive session “to discuss executive session topics” until approximately 7 p.m., when the board will reconvene into open session, according to a meeting notice sent out by the district clerk.

Riverhead schools reopen Thursday. The district’s reopening plan is posted here.