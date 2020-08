Alba M. Milcetic of Ridge died at her home on Aug. 27, 2020. She was 82 years old.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held after the visitation at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery.