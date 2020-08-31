Dorothy A. Oldani, a former resident of Mattituck, died on Aug. 30, 2020 at The Commons at Brightmore in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 88 years old.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1931 in Nashville, Tennessee to Walter J. Norris, MD and Margaret (Swinburne) Norris. She attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois. She married Charles M. Oldani on Oct. 22, 1955 in Corona, Queens.

A resident of Derwood, Maryland from 1959 to 1995, she lived in Mattituck for 22 years. She was a member of the Catholic church and a devoted homemaker.

Predeceased on Jan. 8, 2018 by her husband of 62 years, she is survived by her three children, Margaret R. “Maggie” Stalfort of Wilmington, North Carolina, Carlo W. Oldani of New Bern, North Carolina and David J. Oldani of Felton, Delaware; five grandchildren: Timothy Lynch-Oldani, Jaime C. Stalfort, Natalie A. Oldani, Mia J. Oldani and Charles W. Oldani. She was also predeceased by two brothers, John W. Norris of Garden City and William H. Norris of Mineola.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by Msr. Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caring staff and hospice staff at Liberty Commons in Wilmington, NC for their excellent care.