Agritourism businesses — corn mazes, pick-your-own fruit and vegetable operations, hayrides and haunted houses — are considered low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment and are permitted to operate under the state’s NY Forward guidance, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.

“The new guidance announced today will ensure that these businesses can open to the public, allowing families to enjoy their favorite fall activities while providing a boost for our farming communities and local economies,” Cuomo said in a press release.

The businesses that can reopen are subject to Low Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment and Public Transportation guidance.

Guidance includes, but is not limited to:

Corn Mazes: permitted consistent with Low-Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Hayrides: permitted consistent with Public Transportation guidance and the following conditions:

Mandatory face coverings

Social distance required between individuals/parties

Frequently touched surfaces, such as handrails, cleaned and sanitized between rides

Pick-Your-Own Fruit/Vegetables Operations: permitted consistent with Low-Risk Outdoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties.

Haunted Houses: permitted consistent with Low Risk Indoor Arts and Entertainment guidance and the following conditions:

Reduced capacity

Face coverings required

Social distance maintained between individuals/parties

Petting zoos are not permitted.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has issued a full slate of guidelines for the agricultural industry, including guidance for farmers’ markets and for its food and beverage producers. All guidance can be found at https://agriculture.ny.gov/coronavirus.