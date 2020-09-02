To the Editor:

It is no secret that Riverhead has had its challenges lately. The town with overcrowded housing, outdated zoning laws, and a school district operating under a failed budget to name a few. While some may mistakenly believe that the school district has control over zoning, the truth is that zoning is within the town’s control.

You know the old saying, “it takes a village”? Well in our case it takes a town. It takes the supervisor, town officials, law enforcement, the school district and most importantly the residents, to make a community successful. Everyone must do their part. I urge the supervisor to have open communication with the community.

Operating a school district under a failed budget is hard enough in so many ways. I am not going to debate why it failed. No good will come of it.

Currently, the Town of Riverhead owes the Riverhead Central School District a significant amount of money. The town needs to find a way to pay what’s owed. The district is struggling as it is.

We all need to treat each other with respect and diplomacy. I understand that in the arena of public service, you are subject to criticism. Sadly, I have been there many times. I will continue to do my part, help form relationships and connections between all parties so that we can make this school district and town the best it can be.

Thank you to all of the public servants who do what they do.

Mary Maki

Baiting Hollow

