Town officials cut ceremonial ribbons Monday to officially open new playgrounds at the George Young Community Center in Jamesport and Bayberry Park in Wading River.

“As the liaison to the Riverhead Recreation Advisory, I could not be more pleased to see these two projects come to fruition,” Councilwoman Catherine Kent said. “This is a fine example of the collaborative work between the Riverhead Recreation Advisory Committee and the town Parks and Recreation Department.”

Riverhead council members Tim Hubbard, Jodi Giglio and Frank Beyrodt attended the ribbon-cuttings along with Riverhead Recreation Superintendent Ray Coyne and several members of the Recreation Advisory Committee: chairperson Brian Mills, vice chairperson Marge Acevedo, Frank Petrignani, Ron Schmitt, George Gabrielsen and Justin Winter.

“Free play is not only fun, but critical for optimal childhood development as well,” said Kent, a retired elementary school teacher. “With the restrictions due to COVID, these new playgrounds provide a safe space for the children of our community to play outside in the fresh air.”

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, who was unable to attend the ribbon-cuttings do to other commitments, thanked Kent and the members of the Recreation Advisory Committee for their efforts.

“The Town Board is appreciative of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this endeavor, and we are pleased to provide these new outdoor play spaces for our community to enjoy.”