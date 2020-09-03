The Southampton Town Police Explorers program is conducting a shoe drive from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.

The explorers are asking the community to donate gently used shoes, which will be given to Soles4Souls — a charity that employs people to repair used shoes and donates the shoes to those in need or sells them to raise money for local organizations.

People may donate at Southampton Town Police Headquarters, 110 Old Riverhead Road, Hampton Bays 11946. For pick-up options, contact Lt. Susan Ralph at (631) 702-2247 or email [email protected]

The Southampton Town Police Explorers is part of a national law enforcement career exploring program that provides educational training programs for young adults on the purposes, mission, and objectives of law enforcement. The primary goals of the program are to help young adults choose a career path within law enforcement and to challenge them to become responsible citizens of their communities and the nation. Law Enforcement Career Exploring is open to young men and women ages 14-20 with an interest in learning more about careers in the field of law enforcement.