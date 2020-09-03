William H. Oliver died on Aug. 29, 2020. He was 44 years old.

He was born on May 25, 1976. Predeceased by his father to William H. Oliver Sr., he is survived by his mother Irene Griffin of Virginia, by children, Hailey Cristiano of Chicago, Illinois, Jayden, Bree and Robert William, all of Riverhead, and by his brothers, Robert Sr. of Ronkonkoma and Anthony Sr. of Shirley.

“Billy had an amazing heart and touched so many lives,” his family said.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at the VFW in Riverhead.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.