Alerio A. Cardinale of Florida, formerly of Laurel, died on Sept. 2, 2020 in Florida. He was 102.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 4. p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel. Interment will be held at Saint John’s Cemetery in Middle Village, Queens.

Memorial donations to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930 Lindale, Texas 75771, would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.