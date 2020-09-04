Dorothy M. Caggiano of Southold died on Sept. 1, 2020. She was 96 years old.

She was born on May 12, 1924 in Brooklyn, to Frances (Kazmierczak) and Leonard J. Kowalski. She was raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and moved to Bayside, Queens, eventually moving to Southold full time in 1998.

She enjoyed reading and playing the card game Canasta with her close group of friends.

Predeceased by her husband Rudy on Oct. 15, 2004, she is survived by her children, Rich Caggiano (Susan) of Southold, Kathryn Caggiano (Bob) of Frisco, Texas and Dianne Melilta (Joe) of Great Neck; by her grandchildren Nick (Melissa), Sarah (Mike), Victoria, Christine (Rick), Joseph, Michael and Angela; and by great-grandchildren Ricky and Mia Louisa.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southold Fire Department or C.A.S.T. would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

