The Memorial Day weekend tradition of Riverhead’s Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival has moved online this year and will be held on the Sunday of Labor Day weekendI , Sept. 6.
Artists, musicians, art lovers and community members can join together online to celebrate art and street painting. This year’s theme is “Il Madonnari,” a street chalk art form that dates back to 16th Century Italy.
To watch the event, go to the East End Arts website on Sept. 6
