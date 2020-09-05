A brawl near the Riverhead train station last night led to a man being cut in the leg by an unknown person in the crowd.

The victim, a 27-year-old Riverhead resident, was taken by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment, police said in a press release.

Riverhead Police responded to a call just before 8 p.m. about a stabbing near the train station on Railroad Avenue.

Responding officers located a man with an open wound to his lower left leg, according to the press release. “It appeared he had been cut by some type of object,” police said.

An investigation conducted at the scene revealed that a dispute erupted between several males over a bicycle and developed into a fight involving a large group, police said. During the course of the fight, the victim was cut by an unknown person in the crowd, according to the release.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.