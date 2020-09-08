The Riverhead Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating Elayna Davender, 16, of Riverhead, who was last seen when she left her residence on Aug. 28.

Elayna is described as a Black female, 5′ 7″ tall, 140 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and red curly dyed hair.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.